Trailer date locked for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most anticipated Indian film of the year. The film is all set for December 5th release and all eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out on November 17th and the expectations on the film are huge. The trailer launch event will take place in Patna and the trailer will be out at 6:03 PM. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are still shooting for the film. An item song on Allu Arjun and Sree Leela is shot. The trailer plays a crucial role in the expectations and the openings of any film. Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer has to live up to the expectations for sure.

The makers have closed all the deals for the film. Rashmika plays Allu Arjun’s wife in the film and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mega budget film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and several young composers are working on the background score of Pushpa 2: The Rule.