Case filed against Ram Gopal Varma

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been accused of posting harmful content on social media during the promotion of his film Vyuham. The complaint alleges that the posts targeted and defamed the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Nara Brahmani. The case has been registered at the Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The complainant, the TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary, Ramalingam, claims that Varma made derogatory remarks about the political family. The police have initiated an investigation under the Information Technology (IT) Act, which addresses online defamation and the misuse of digital platforms for spreading false information. Varma, known for his bold and controversial content, has often sparked public debates with his opinions.

The marketing efforts for his most recent movie, Vyuham, have already drawn considerable interest due to its controversial subject matter and themes. Varma has not made any official statements regarding the accusations, but the situation has led to extensive discussion, with many people debating the influence of social media on public dialogue and the possible consequences of such slander on public personalities and politicians.