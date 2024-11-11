Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented Andhra Pradesh Budget for FY 2024-25 with Rs 2,94,427.25 Cr in the Assembly on Monday. The Finance Minister came up with the first Budget of TDP-BJP-Janasena Government, making massive allocations for welfare initiatives.

In the mega budget presented by Fin Min Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Expenditure stood at 2.35 lakh crore. Capital Expenditure stood at Rs 32,712 Cr. AP Govt has to manage Revenue Deficit of 68,742 Cr.

“The economy of Andhra Pradesh has been devastated between 2019 and 2024. We are aiming to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and make it one of the top performing states under the visionary leadership of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. This Budget aims to ensure the welfare all sections without compromising on the development,” said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the Budget 2024-25.

According to the AP Budget 2024-25 report, the allocations were made to different Ministries and Departments as follows:

BC Welfare: Rs 39,007 Cr

School Education: Rs 29,909 Cr

SC Welfare: Rs 18, 497 Cr

Health and Family Welfare: Rs 18,421 Cr

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 16,739 Cr

Water Resources: Rs 16,705 Cr

Agriculture and allied industries: Rs 11,855 Cr

Urban Development: Rs 11,490

Transport, Roads and Buildings: Rs.9,554Cr

ST Welfare: Rs 7,557 Cr

Minorities Welfare: Rs 4,376 Cr

Women and Child Welfare: Rs 4,285 Cr

Housing: Rs 4,012 Cr

Industries and Commerce: Rs 3,127 Cr

Higher Education: Rs 2326

Human Resources Development: Rs.1215 Cr

Youth, Tourism and Culture: Rs 322 Cr

Agriculture Budget 2024-25 with Rs 43,402 Cr:

While Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented AP Budget 2024-25, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu presented Agriculture Budget 2024-25. Senior Minister presented Agriculture Budget with an outlay of Rs 43,402 Cr, highlighting the high priority given by Chandrababu Naidu Government for Farmers Welfare in the state.

