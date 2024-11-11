x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
View all stories
Home > Politics

Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented Andhra Pradesh Budget for FY 2024-25 with Rs 2,94,427.25 Cr in the Assembly on Monday. The Finance Minister came up with the first Budget of TDP-BJP-Janasena Government, making massive allocations for welfare initiatives.

In the mega budget presented by Fin Min Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Expenditure stood at 2.35 lakh crore. Capital Expenditure stood at Rs 32,712 Cr. AP Govt has to manage Revenue Deficit of 68,742 Cr.

“The economy of Andhra Pradesh has been devastated between 2019 and 2024. We are aiming to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and make it one of the top performing states under the visionary leadership of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. This Budget aims to ensure the welfare all sections without compromising on the development,” said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the Budget 2024-25.

According to the AP Budget 2024-25 report, the allocations were made to different Ministries and Departments as follows:

BC Welfare: Rs 39,007 Cr
School Education: Rs 29,909 Cr
SC Welfare: Rs 18, 497 Cr
Health and Family Welfare: Rs 18,421 Cr
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 16,739 Cr
Water Resources: Rs 16,705 Cr
Agriculture and allied industries: Rs 11,855 Cr
Urban Development: Rs 11,490
Transport, Roads and Buildings: Rs.9,554Cr
ST Welfare: Rs 7,557 Cr
Minorities Welfare: Rs 4,376 Cr
Women and Child Welfare: Rs 4,285 Cr
Housing: Rs 4,012 Cr
Industries and Commerce: Rs 3,127 Cr
Higher Education: Rs 2326
Human Resources Development: Rs.1215 Cr
Youth, Tourism and Culture: Rs 322 Cr

Agriculture Budget 2024-25 with Rs 43,402 Cr:

While Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented AP Budget 2024-25, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu presented Agriculture Budget 2024-25. Senior Minister presented Agriculture Budget with an outlay of Rs 43,402 Cr, highlighting the high priority given by Chandrababu Naidu Government for Farmers Welfare in the state.

Dnr

Next Case filed against Ram Gopal Varma Previous Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
else

TRENDING

image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma
image
Krish gets Married Again

Latest

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family