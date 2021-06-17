Dil Raju breaking the Barriers

Dil Raju emerged as one of the top producers and he has vast experience in Telugu cinema. He is also a filmmaker with the highest success rate among this generation of producers. Dil Raju is now breaking barriers and is keen to produce bi-linguals and multi-linguals. Telugu film industry was surprised to hear about the combo of Ram Charan and Shankar. It was Dil Raju who made it possible. He will also introduce Tamil Superstar Vijay to Tollywood with Vamshi Paidipally’s project. An official announcement about this film is expected on Vijay’s birthday.

There are speculations that Dil Raju is in talks for Boyapati Srinu and Suriya project. Three Tamil biggies in a year is something rare for even a Tamil producer but Dil Raju is making it true. He is also co-producing Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey in Hindi and the remake of HIT with Rajkummar Rao is in pipeline. The remakes of F2 and Yevadu are in pre-production stages for now. The top producer is also in talks for several Bollywood projects.

Dil Raju has enough number of projects in Telugu and he is now expanding his market across the neighboring languages. The top producer is all focused on pan-Indian projects which involve big money if things fall in the right place. Dil Raju is now breaking the barriers with his experience and planning.