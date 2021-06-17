Real Facts about Sukumar and Vijay Devarakonda project

From the past couple of days, some of the gossip portals published the news about Sukumar will commence the shoot of Vijay Devarakonda’s project after he is done with the work of the first installment of Pushpa. Allu Arjun will take up Icon after he completes the shoot of the first part of Pushpa. Sukumar wanted ample time for the post-production work and he needs to work on the script of the second installment because of which Bunny decided to complete the shoot of Icon in this while.

The schedules of Icon are planned and Bunny will be back to the sets of Pushpa 2 once Sukumar is ready with the script. Vijay Devarakonda and Sukumar project will not happen anytime soon as Vijay needs to complete the shoot of Liger. He has Shiva Nirvana’s film on cards which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Shiva Nirvana is done with the script and he is waiting for the arrival of Vijay. Vijay will complete these two films before taking up Sukumar’s film. Hence, Vijay Devarakonda and Sukumar project will not happen anytime soon. Sukumar is completely focused on Pushpa as there is a huge stake involved. The film will also mark the pan-Indian debut of Allu Arjun and Sukumar.