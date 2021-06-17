Megastar coming for Mohan Babu

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu shared a different bonding. Though the world is aware of the tiff that took place on public platforms, the duo shares a great bonding and are very close friends. They hang out frequently during their breaks and Mohan Babu several times revealed about their ‘Tom and Jerry’ relationship between them. Chiranjeevi lent his voice for the teaser of Mohan Babu’s upcoming movie Son of India. Mohan Babu is playing a lead role after years and the film is gearing up for release.

The latest news we hear is that the film will also have the voice-over of Chiranjeevi. It is the voiceover of Megastar that will introduce the major characters of the film. Mohan Babu is also planning a massive pre-release event before the film’s release. Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the event as Chief Guest. Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, Son of India is produced by Manchu Vishnu. The film’s official release date will be announced soon.