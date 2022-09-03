Dil Raju gets new Competitors in Nizam

Dil Raju has turned out to be the only distributor in Nizam and several old distributors are idle. Though some of the filmmakers are not willing to do business with Dil Raju, they are left with no options and are working with him. Warangal Srinu who distributed Acharya and Liger in Nizam suffered huge losses and he would not be active anymore. Now a new distribution force is in making. Global Gold Cinemas is the distribution house that was started recently.

They recently distributed films like Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 in Nizam region. Suresh Babu, Asian Sunil, Sudhakar Cherukuri, Abhishek Agarwal, People Media Factory and Abhishek Nama are the partners in the new distribution force. They are expected to buy and release several new projects of Telugu cinema in the coming days.