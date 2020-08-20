Dil Raju in plans to take V to Bollywood

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is lining up a series of films in Hindi after he proved his mettle in Telugu cinema. The veteran producer is collaborating with Bollywood filmmakers and is co-producing Jersey and Hit in Hindi currently. He is quite confident on Nani starrer V which is gearing up for a digital release soon. Dil Raju flew to Mumbai and is holding talks with Bollywood filmmakers and actors to remake the film in Hindi.

He is said to have screened the film to several filmmakers during his recent Mumbai visit. V is gearing up for a digital release on September 5th and an announcement would be made soon. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas are the lead actors in this action thriller. The film can be presented as a multi-starrer in Hindi and Dil Raju feels that the film has the potential to be made in Bollywood.