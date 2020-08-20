Vijay Devarakonda’s next to be made on Rs 100 Cr budget?

Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda is currently shooting for Fighter in the direction of Puri Jagannadh. This sports drama is aimed for release next year and Vijay Devarakonda will resume the shoot of the film soon in Hyderabad. Vijay Devarakonda is holding talks with Mohanakrishna Indraganti and the film rolls next year. The film is an action thriller and the makers allocated a massive budget of Rs 100 crores for the film.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are on board as the producers and they decided to pull out huge funds for the project. The pre-production work of this untitled film is already happening at a fast pace. Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s next film V is gearing up for a digital release soon. Vijay Devarakonda is also in talks with Shiva Nirvana for a romantic entertainer that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.