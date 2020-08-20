Janasena welcomes ‘NRA’, reminds it was in Janasena manifesto 2019

Union government’s latest decision of “National recruitment agency” was appreciated by students and unemployed. Janasena party, which is also partner of BJP in AP, welcomed this move and also reminded that the same proposal was there in Janasena manifesto for the elections in 2019. Details as below.

BJP government’s decision of this national recruitment agency is aimed at not only streamlining the recruitment process but also reduce the multiple fees the aspirants pay for different exams to one single fee. At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies for various posts. Candidates have to pay fee to multiple recruiting agencies and also have to travel long distances for appearing in various exams. This all is going to be changed now. The newly formed NRA will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in government and public sector banks. The score obtained will be valid for three years. This CET score will be used by the specific agencies when they notify for jobs.

Janasena Chief Sri @PawanKalyan 's vision being included & implemented by Union Government. File video from JanaSena 2019 election Manifesto. #NationalRecruitmentAgency#NRA pic.twitter.com/XHjImwdHE3 — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) August 19, 2020

Incidentally, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan made the exact same proposal during his election campaigning and even made this proposal as part of their manifesto for 2019 elections. After the Union decision of NRA, Janasena party tweeted the old video of Pawan speaking about the same. However, it needs to be understood that this is just a preliminary test, and the specific public sector units and banks may have an additional main exam based on the score in the common entrance test conducted by NRA.