Dil Raju locks Vakeel Saab Release Date

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is the only biggie that will release after the theatres reopen in Telugu states. The film’s producer Dil Raju is making sure that the film gets a wide and comfortable release. The shoot of the film resumes from Monday and Pawan will join the sets in October. The entire shoot is planned to be completed by the mid of November. Vakeel Saab is now locked for January 14th release covering the Sankranthi season. An official release date will be announced very soon.

Sriram Venu is the director and Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink. Shruti Haasan will join the sets of the film from October. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya play other important roles. Boney Kapoor is presenting this court drama and Thaman is composing the music. Films like Rang De, Most Eligible Bachelor, Red and Uppena are in the race and some big announcement about the bunch of Sankranthi releases would be made once the permissions to reopen the theatres are given by the Centre.