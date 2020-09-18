After TDP, it’s BJP leaders’ turn to taste Police travel treatment

Everybody has seen how the AP Police have forced the arrested TDP leaders to travel in police vans for long, long distances as a unique kind of punishment. In the name of investigation, Atchannaidu was made to travel for over 700 kms even though he was recovering from surgery. Now, a similar kind of treatment is being given to the BJP leaders. The same BJP leaders, who watched as silent spectators previously, are now expressing serious dissent against the ruling YCP attitude.

The latest victim is BJP senior leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who is one of those leaders to speak softly towards Jagan Reddy regime now and then. But now, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been placed under preventive arrest. Not stopping at that, he was taken around in police vans for over 350 kms throughout the night.

Vishnu Vardhan’s only crime was that he reached Amalapuram as part of BJP AP President Somu Veerraju’s call for ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ to register protest against Antarvedi chariot burning. VV Reddy expressed concern that the police were not even telling where he was being taken and where he was being detained. He said that he was seeing the arrests of dissenting opposition leaders only under the Jagan Reddy Government.

The BJP leader has asked whether CM Jagan and AP Police have written for themselves a separate Constitution to suppress the rights of the people of the State.