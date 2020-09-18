Anushka’s changes for Nishabdham heaps the budget

Anushka’s comeback film Nishabdham completed shoot last year but the release date is pushed several times. The film is shot extensively in the USA and Anushka plays a mute artist in Nishabdham. The film missed the summer deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic. Anushka has been suffering from weight loss issues and the actress suggested several corrections for her looks in the film. A VFX firm took the responsibility to correct Anushka’s looks digitally on the screen.

The changes costed a bomb for the makers of Nishabdham and the film’s release is pushed by months. Anushka recently watched the final copy of the film and she is said to have impressed with the output and asked the makers to go ahead. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Nishabdham for Rs 24 crores and the film is expected to stream from October 2nd. The formalities are completed and an official announcement about the same is expected very soon.

Hemanth Madhukar directed Nishabdham and Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey played the lead roles. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation are the producers.