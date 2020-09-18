Official: Siddharth to make his comeback to Tollywood

Young actor Siddharth made an impact in Tollywood with his films Bommarillu, Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and Oye. Soon, the actor restricted himself to Tamil and did not do a straight Telugu film in the recent years. His last movie Gruham released in Telugu along with Tamil and ended up as a decent hit. The actor is making his comeback with Maha Samudram, an action entertainer. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is the director and Sharwanand is the lead actor.

The makers made an official announcement that Siddharth will be seen in a crucial role in the film. The announcement about the leading lady ‘Maha’ will be made soon. The pre-production work of Maha Samudram started recently and the shoot commences from December. Anil Sunkara will produce Maha Samudram on AK Entertainments banner. The film is aimed for 2021 summer release. Sharwanand is in plans to wrap up the shoot of Sreekaram before joining the sets of Maha Samudram.