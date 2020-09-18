Nithya Menen First Look As Singer In Gamanam

Nithya Menen who was last seen as legendary actress Savitri in NTR biopic has played a brief yet impact creating role in Gamanam. Nithya’s first look poster from the film is out now. She will be seen as a classical singer Shailaputri Devi in the film directed by Sujana Rao.

Nithya Menen appears angelic in the poster where she’s seen performing on stage. With Ilayaraja rendering tunes, melodious treat is guaranteed for music lovers.

Gamanam is a Pan India film being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Gnana Shekar VS, Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu.

Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar are other prominent cast in the film which is presently in post-production stages.