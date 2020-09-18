AP Covid cases cross 6 lakh mark, deaths 5,177

Coronavirus infections continue to rise at an alarming rate in Andhra Pradesh. The total virus cases crossed 6 lakh land mark with the total death toll reaching 5,177 now. In the past 24 hours, over 8,702 new Covid cases were reported which is 11.22 per cent of the total 77,492 virus tests conducted all over the State.

The total number of Covid cases rose to 51.18 lakh with the total death toll put at 82,198 as on today. Over 97,894 new cases were reported from all over the country in the last 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh is making a significant contribution with over 8,700 cases during this period. The Government is still attributing this high number of virus cases to the higher number of tests being conducted in the State when compared to other States. Over 77,492 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With virus infections continuing to spread fast, most of the patients were taking treatment at home quarantines. Only in critical cases, they are getting admitted to hospitals. Over 175 workers at Polavaram project site also fell ill with Covid virus. They were mostly spread over various Covid centres in West Godavari district. Workplaces were functioning with staff wearing face masks and observing physical distancing, yet infections are spreading wide.