Dil Raju Productions: A series of small films

Veteran producer Dil Raju had a bitter start in the film industry but he was later named as the man with ‘Midas Touch’. He worked out on combinations and finalized good scripts which made him one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. He slowly built an empire of the distribution network which made him the first choice for many actors. He produced several big-budget films in his career. After the arrival of coronavirus, Dil Raju turned quite practical.

Dil Raju decided not to run after stars and he decided to produce films that are high on content. He floated one more production house ‘Dil Raju Productions’. This production house will produce films on a minimal budget and will not feature stars. All these projects will be salable only with the brand of Dil Raju. The top producer is now working round the clock and he is said to have already finalized half a dozen projects which are in the scripting stage.

At the same time, Dil Raju will also produce web series for Aha and other digital platforms. Dil Raju Productions is quite busy even during the coronavirus season.