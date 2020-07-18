Ali lodges a police complaint for fake Twitter account

By
Telugu360
-
1

Telugu film industry ace comedian and TV host Ali on Saturday filed a police complaint against an imposter who’s running a Twitter account under his name.

Ali Basha, who acted in more than 1,000 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, has lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police over a fake Twitter handle.

An impostor had been running a Twitter account @ActorAliOffl under the actor’s name and had been posting adverse comments against the Telugu film industry’s big names.

Ali has submitted a written complaint to Cyberabad police ACP Rohini appealing to get the account removed and action against the impostor for creating a fake account under his name.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR