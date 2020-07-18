Whopping 3,963 Covid-19 cases, 52 deaths in AP

Andhra Pradesh continued to record daily highs in novel coronavirus cases for more than a week. The state saw the biggest single-day spike in virus cases yet after it recorded nearly 4,000 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

With a whopping 3,963 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 44,005, according to the state’s health department.

The death toll in the state has increased to 586 after 52 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. In the one week, more than 250 people succumbed to the infection, a cause for serious concern. In the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported highest number of Covid-19 casualties with 12 deaths, followed by Guntur with 8 deaths, Krishna (8), Anantapur (7), Prakasam (4), West Godavari (5), Nellore (3), Vizag (2), one each in Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

On Friday, the state reported 2,602 new Covid-19 cases.

The dangerously spiralling COVID infections are due to the failure of the YSR government to understand the gravity of the problem early on by not formulating an action plan to check its transmission. The Chief Minister blamed the neighbouring states for the spread of virus in his state and not admitting his own administration for its failure to properly and effectively combat the pandemic by not executing an adequate response when it broke out. Recently, Jagan had hinted at his government’s inability to contain the further spread of the virus saying, “No one can stop the spread of the virus. Every single person can contract the infection. We have to live with it.”