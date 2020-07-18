Ram Charan and Meher Ramesh to team up?

After delivering some of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema, Meher Ramesh was ignored by all the actors. But the director stood in the news after he shared a close bonding with all the top actors. Impressed with his work in Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), Megastar Chiranjeevi offered a film for Meher Ramesh. This did not go well with Mega fans. The latest news we hear is that Meher Ramesh has been asked to direct a web series and Ram Charan will produce this interesting project.

It is unclear if Ram Charan plays the lead role in this web series. Meher Ramesh is currently occupied with the work and things would be finalized soon. Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita recently turned producer with a web series. If Meher Ramesh impressed the audience with this web series, he may soon bag an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. An official announcement about this project is awaited.