RGV announces the release date of Powerstar

Sensational director Ram Gopal Varma is all set to take on Pawan Kalyan with his next film Powerstar. As rumored, the controversial director announced that the audience will have to pay Rs 25 to view the trailer of Powerstar. The film will release on July 25th at 11 AM. The audience will have to spend Rs 150 plus GST to watch the film which will release on RGV World. The trailer of Powerstar will release on July 22nd at 11 AM.

