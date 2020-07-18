RGV announces the release date of Powerstar

Sensational director Ram Gopal Varma is all set to take on Pawan Kalyan with his next film Powerstar. As rumored, the controversial director announced that the audience will have to pay Rs 25 to view the trailer of Powerstar. The film will release on July 25th at 11 AM. The audience will have to spend Rs 150 plus GST to watch the film which will release on RGV World. The trailer of Powerstar will release on July 22nd at 11 AM.

The full movie of POWER STAR will be releasing July 25 th 11 AM in https://t.co/YpBOXfI9v7 and before thattrailer of 'POWERSTAR' will be launched on 22 nd July, 11 AM and at same time advance booking of 'POWERSTAR' full movie will open at a price of Rs.150/- plus Gst per ticket pic.twitter.com/sORhaBE0kx — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 18, 2020