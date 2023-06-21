Dil Raju sets Dhamaka Combo

Dhamaka is the biggest hit in the career of Ravi Teja. The comic entertainer released in December last year and it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. If the latest news is to be believed, Ravi Teja has given his nod to work with Trinadha Rao Nakkina once again. Top producer Dil Raju paid hefty advance for the successful director recently and he locked the project. Ravi Teja has given his formal nod for the idea narrated by Trinadha Rao.

Ravi Teja has a lineup of films and he is busy with Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. He also gave his nod for Gopichand Malineni. Ravi Tej is back with two successful combos and both the projects are expected to roll by the end of this year. Ravi Teja also gave his nod for a film to be directed by Sandeep Raj.