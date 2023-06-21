Agent girl bags Three new Films

Sakshi Vaidya, a Mumbai girl made her Tollywood debut with Akhil Akkineni’s Agent. She gained immense craze before the film’s release. Sakshi Vaidya rarely had screentime or an important role in the film. But the actress bagged three back-to-back Telugu films and is busy with them. Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady in Varun Tej’s Gandeevadhari Arjuna which is due for release on August 25th. Praveen Sattaru is the director and BVSN Prasad is the producer.

Sakshi Vaidya is also locked to romance Sai Dharam Tej in his upcoming film that will be directed by a debutant Jayanth. The shoot starts in July and BVSN Prasad is the producer. Sakshi Vaidya is now approached to play the second female lead in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh that is directed by Harish Shankar. Sree Leela is the leading lady in this action cop drama. Sakshi Vaidya is busy with three Telugu films and she will bag more if she can prove her mark with these projects.