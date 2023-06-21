Lokesh promises to adopt handloom workers soon after TDP in power

“Immediately after the TDP forms the coming government I will adopt the handloom workers in the State and a separate action plan will be formulated to promote the handloom sector,” said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Wednesday.

During an interaction with handloom workers at the Dakkili campsite of Venkatagiri Assembly segment in Nellore district before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday, Lokesh recalled that it is the TDP that introduced Janata Clothes scheme to come to the rescue of the handloom workers. Observing that a new concept of Weavers Sala has been introduced at Mangalagiri during the TDP rule, Lokesh promised to set up a textile park at Venkatagiri with latest technology soon after the TDP is ruling again.

Pointing out that several welfare schemes were introduced during the TDP regime for the welfare of the weavers, he regretted that at least 60 weavers had committed suicide during the YSRCP rule. “Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not extend any help to the bereaved family members of these weavers who had comiitted suicide,” Lokesh said.

The TDP national general secretary is of the opinion that handloom workers will get benefits only when the sector is linked to the market and said that the TDP is committed to protecting the handloom sector. Lokesh also promised to prepare an action plan to differentiate between handloom and powerloom and identity cards will be issued for the weavers beyond political affiliations.

Stating that an MoU has been entered into with the Tata company for a pilot project in Mangalagiri to weave sarees and these sarees will be marketed through Tata company, Lokesh said that if this becomes a success it will be extended to the whole State. “My mother and my wife Venkatagiri sarees and I am promising you that I will take the responsibility to come to your rescue. Also, necessary assistance will be extended to the families of the weavers who had committed suicide,” Lokesh said.

Later at a meeting with Christians, Lokesh stated that the TDP, soon after coming back to power, is planning to divide the Minorities Corporation and set up separate corporations for Muslims and Christians. “Only then we will get an opportunity to pay honorarium to pastors,” he said and added that the TDP-affiliated units are also being strengthened. “I am always available for pastors and they can meet me anytime,” Lokesh told them.