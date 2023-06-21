Lokesh to launch website for weavers

With a view to taking the weaving sector much further and for the bright prospects of the handloom workers, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, is launching a website www.weaversdirect.in on Thursday.

Lokesh expressed the hope that this will enable the weavers to sell their products without the involvement of middlemen. “I have personally experienced the problems being faced by the weavers community and I closely observed the troubles being faced by over 30,000 weavers in Mangalagiri,” Lokesh stated.

In order to ensure that the weavers overcome such problems and will never face them in future, Lokesh has formulated a plan for better prospects of the weaving community. As his Yuva Galam is now passing through Venkatagiri, a globally renowned area for silk sarees, Lokesh has decided to make this area as a platform to realise his dream project and thus launching the website.

Lokesh has also decided to extend possible help for the weavers to link technology to handlooms and also provide necessary infrastructure besides creating an atmosphere wherein the weavers can perform their duties in the most convenient manner. This will enable the weavers to upgrade themselves to meet the increasing demands of consumers, Lokesh felt.