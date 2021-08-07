Dil Raju to announce Paagal Release Date

The Telugu exhibition industry reopened last week with Thimmarusu and Ishq. While Ishq was rejected badly, Thimmarusu could have a hold only during the weekend. SR Kalyanamandapam released this Friday and leaving many in surprise, the film reported packed houses. The second day numbers are expected to be bigger than day one and the screens are increased across AP and Telangana. The word of mouth for the film is exceptional and the movie is expected to make good profits in its final run.

There are no releases announced for next Friday. Dil Raju and Bekkam Venugopal produced Paagal with Vishwak Sen and the film is made on a decent budget and has decent expectations. The film is expected to hit the screens on August 13th and the makers of the film will make an announcement about the same this evening. After collecting the feedback from the distributors about the audience returning back to theatres, Dil Raju decided to release Paagal covering the Independence Day weekend. If the situation continues to be the same and if AP government revises the GO, Telugu film industry will return back with a bang very soon.