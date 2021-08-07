AP govt admits 23 died due to oxygen shortage at Ruia Hospital!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy admitted that as many as 23 Covid patients died in Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati in May this year due to shortage of oxygen.

The AP government filed an affidavit to this effect in AP High Court today (Saturday).

The AP government told court that though officials informed in advance about oxygen shortage, the contractor failed to ensure adequate supplies due to which this incident happened.

The government informed court that criminal cases have been booked against Bharat Pharma Oxygen company, which failed to supply oxygen as per contract.

The government told court that it paid Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the kin of 23 victims.

The government told court that it took all the measures to ensure adequate oxygen supplies at all government hospitals in AP and also ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.