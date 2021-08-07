YS Viveka murder case: CBI gets major breakthrough

The CBI is learnt to have achieved a major breakthrough in the sensational murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI has begun searches at a canal near Pulivendula today (Saturday) to trace out weapons used in the brutal killing of Viveka just before Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls in March 2019.

The CBI undertook these searches based on the information provided by Sunil Kumar Yadav who was recently arrested in Goa and send to 14 day judicial remand.

The CBI is questioning him at Kadapa central jail for the past two days.

Yadav reportedly told CBI sleuths that they had buried weapons in a canal near Sri Anjaneya temple in Pulivendula.

They CBI is conducting non stop inquiry into this case for the past 60 days as per the orders of courts after Viveka’s daughter approached Supreme Court and High Court alleging that YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh is deliberately delaying CID inquiry into this case.

The case now appears to have reached a final stage and Viveka’s killers expected to be caught anytime soon.