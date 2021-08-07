CBI court issues notice to MP Vijayasai in bail cancellation case

The CBI Court in Hyderabad on Saturday (today) issued notices to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V.Vijayasai Reddy on a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to him.

The petition was filed by YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju on August 3.

The CBI Court directed Vijayasai Reddy and CBI to file counters on Raju’s petition.

The CBI Court is expected to hear this case on August 10.

It may be recalled that Raju also filed a petition in May this year seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The arguments in this case have recently concluded and the judgement on Jagan’s bail is expected on August 25.

In his petition, Raju said while Andhra Pradesh Chief Miniter YS Jaganmohan Reddy is A1 (Accused No.1) in quid pro cases filed by CBI, Vijayasai Reddy is A2 (Accused No.2).

Raju brought to the notice of the court that Vijaysai Reddy as MP is frequently meeting union ministers and officials in home and finance ministries and trying to create an impressing that he has ‘close links’ with home and finance ministers and officials and trying to ‘influence’ witnesses directly and indirectly with his acts and trying to create a sense of fear among witnesses.

Raju informed the court that Vijayasai as MP has written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah seeking not to post an officer as CBI joint director, who was the prime investigation officer in Jagan’s illegal assets cases.

Raju said this amounts to involvement in the process of free and fair inquiry of the cases.