Dil Raju to head for a Big Risk

Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release but there is a pressure from the digital platforms to move the film for summer. Dil Raju is in plans to release the film and he is not ready to bow to the demands of the digital platforms. He is in plans to stick to Sankranthi release date. OTT players have been dictating the release dates as the major investment on films are getting recovered from the digital rights. The OTT players are buying films based on their chart of streaming. Dil Raju has approached Netflix and Amazon to close the digital deal of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film.

But they have mounted pressure on him to push the release date to summer. Dil Raju decided to head for a risk and release the film as per the plan without selling off the digital rights. He will sell off the digital rights post release of the film. This would be a risky decision but if the film ends up as a hit, Dil Raju can demand bigger money from the digital platforms. There is still time to negotiate and Dil Raju is quite confident on the film and he decided to go ahead with the release. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh are the heroines. Bheems is scoring the music for this comic entertainer.