Pawan Kalyan takes up Prayaschitta Deeksha

AP’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, suggested establishing a board to safeguard and preserve the principles of Sanatana Dharma. He announced that he would undertake a purification ritual (Prayaschitta Deeksha) at the Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nambur, Guntur district today. The ritual would last for 11 days, and he would conclude it by visiting the Tirumala Srivari temple. Kalyan expressed his distress over the sacrilegious act of using substandard ghee to prepare the holy Tirupati laddus, which had hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees and caused a public outrage. He sought forgiveness from Lord Balaji for the temple’s premises being made unholy by mixing animal fat into the sacred sweet prasadam.

Pawan Kalyan said the previous government leaders were responsible for this unacceptable act, and he would undertake the purification ritual as an act of atonement to restore the sanctity of the temple and its surroundings. The actor-turned-politician is completely occupied with his political engagements and he will soon resume the shoots of his pending projects that are kept on hold before the 2024 AP elections.