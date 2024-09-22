Ravi Teja plays a RPF Officer

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja got injured on the sets of his next and he has been advised to rest for 8 weeks. The actor is in recovery mode and he will return back to the sets next month. He is shooting for his 75th film that is directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Bhanu is the writer of the super hit film Samajavaragamana. As per the update, Ravi Teja will be seen as a Railway Protection Force officer in the film that is packed with action and entertainment. Sree Leela is teaming up with Ravi Teja after a super hit like Dhamaka. The film is 40 percent complete and it is made in the backdrop of Araku.

The makers initially planned the release for Sankranthi 2025 but the release is now pushed to summer 2025. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Bheems is the music director for this untitled film. Ravi Teja’s last film Mr Bachchan ended up as a massive debacle and Ravi Teja was criticized after he delivered a series of flops in the recent years.