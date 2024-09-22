NBK hikes his Fee Again

Nandamuri Balakrishna has scored a series of hits in the recent years and his market also has seen a rise. Several young and successful directors are keen to work with Balakrishna. The veteran actor was not quite particular about his remuneration over the years but he has hiked his fee several times recently. The actor will soon work with Boyapati Srinu in his next and this is their fourth collaboration after Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The film is planned on a record budget and Balakrishna is demanding Rs 30 crores as remuneration for the project.

He has taken Rs 18 crores pay for Bhagavanth Kesari and he is charging over Rs 20 crores for NBK109. Balayya is now demanding Rs 30 crores for Boyapati’s film and the makers agreed for the pay. His daughter Tejaswini Nandamuri will also be a part of the production and she will be sharing the profits from the project after the release. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing this prestigious project on 14 Reels Plus banner. The film will start rolling before the end of this year and it will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2026.