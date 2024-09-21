Shankar has to learn from Mani Ratnam

Veteran director Mani Ratnam is teaming up with Kamal Haasan after decades with Thug Life and the shooting formalities of the film are completed. Mani Ratnam takes ample time to complete the pre-production work and is one director who goes to sets with perfect schedule plans. Considering his age, he is said to have completed the shoot of Thug Life at lightning speed in quick schedules and in the planned working days. Several young, upcoming directors have to learn this from Mani Ratnam.

Top director Shankar’s recent films are a huge misfire considering the planned budgets and the working days. Indian 2 was delayed by years and it ended up as a massive debacle. Indian 2 is also a huge cost failure because of the delay and the heaped up budgets. His upcoming release Game Changer featuring Ram Charan too is an over budget film and is delayed by years. The film’s recovery completely depends on the box-office performance and the film’s producer Dil Raju is already in a financial mess. Directors like Shankar will have to learn from legendary director Mani Ratnam how to plan the schedules and execute them with discipline. The working style of Mani Ratnam will save crores of money for producers which is wasted literally without proper planning.