Know all about Maha Shanti Yagam, the vedic ritual planned by TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is performing Maha Shanti Yagam, the vedic ritual, to purify temple in the wake of adulteration of sacred laddu prasadam. TTD priests have decided to perform the vedic ritual, as part of purification process of the temple.

The Maha Shanti Yagam will be performed tentatively from September 23 to 25 for three days. The Yagam will be performed by Ruthviks according to the guidance of temple priests. According to the inputs from TTD, the Maha Shanti Yagam will be performed inside the premises of Lord Balaji temple.

Temple priests, Agama pundits will hold a meeting with TTD Executive Officer and officials on Sunday. More details about Maha Shanti Yagam’s final dates, exact location, the number of Ruthviks and priests participating in the yagam and other details will be finalised by Sunday evening.

Tirumala Devasthanam had last performed Maha Shanti Yagam in 2022 during COVID pandemic, seeking divine blessings to save humanity from the deadly virus. TTD had performed this famed Yagam many times in the past during important occasions.

Maha Shanti Yagam is an important and sacred ritual in Hindu religion, which is performed by believers to come out of calamities and struggles.

As in all yagams, fire God plays a key role in Maha Shanti Yogam and devotees performing the ritual offer their devotion and surrender to the Supreme power through this Yajna.

