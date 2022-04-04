Dil Raju to host a party for team RRR

Top producer Dil Raju acquired the Nizam distribution rights of RRR and he is making handsome profits in the territory. RRR is expected to end up as the first film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in Nizam. Dil Raju is quite delighted with the film’s performance and he decided to throw a lavish party for the entire team of RRR. Dil Raju will host the party today and the venue is kept under wraps. The top producer earlier hosted a party for the team of Akhanda after the super success of the film.

Dil Raju wanted to host the party before SS Rajamouli, NTR and Charan turn busy with their respective projects. Rajamouli and his family are planning a holiday for two weeks and Charan will resume the shoot of Shankar’s film this month. NTR is on a break and he will start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film in June. On the other side, RRR had an exceptional second weekend all over.