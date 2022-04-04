Prabhas and Maruthi film all set for grand launch

After Radhe Shyam ended up as a debacle, there are strong rumors that Prabhas changed his mind and shelved the project of Maruthi which is untrue. Maruthi locked the final script recently and a massive house set is constructed in the Aluminium Factory where the major portion of the film’s shoot will take place. The film’s grand launch will take place on April 10th in Hyderabad and the regular shoot will commence in the first week of May.

Raja Deluxe is the title speculated for this horror-comedy and the film will have three leading ladies. Rashi Khanna, Malavika Mohanan and Sree Leela are the names speculated. DVV Danayya is the producer and Prabhas is in plans to complete the entire shoot in two schedules. More details will be announced officially soon. Prabhas underwent a surgery in Spain recently and he is on a break currently.