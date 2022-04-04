RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections – Nears 230 Cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
0
RRR 10 days APTS Collections
RRR 10 days APTS Collections

RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has another excellent day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 16.20 Cr. Total share of the film now goes past 229Cr. The film has shown just 20% drop from the Ugadi day which is quite good and better than expected. Real test for the film starts from today with ticket prices coming down in both the Telugu States and that should actually help the film to have better occupancies. The film is yet to achieve breakeven in many areas of A.P and it needs a good run of 1 week atleast.

Area10 Days CollectionsRRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day8 Days Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam97.01Cr90.05 Cr81.48Cr77.17 Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 40.20Cr37.70 Cr34.45Cr33.1 Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA30.05Cr26.98 Cr23.64Cr22.63 Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur16.09Cr15.24 Cr14.21Cr13.81 Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East13.67Cr12.82 Cr11.61Cr11.10 Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West11.44Cr10.84 Cr10.09Cr9.76 Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna12.75Cr11.94 Cr10.92Cr10.56 Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore7.96Cr7.40 Cr6.75Cr6.44 Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 229.17Cr212.97 Cr193.15Cr184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA26 Cr (52 Cr Gross)19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North72 Cr (165 Cr Gross)45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross)57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here