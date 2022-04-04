RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections – Nears 230 Cr mark

RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections
RRR has another excellent day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 16.20 Cr. Total share of the film now goes past 229Cr. The film has shown just 20% drop from the Ugadi day which is quite good and better than expected. Real test for the film starts from today with ticket prices coming down in both the Telugu States and that should actually help the film to have better occupancies. The film is yet to achieve breakeven in many areas of A.P and it needs a good run of 1 week atleast.
|Area
|10 Days Collections
|RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day
|8 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|97.01Cr
|90.05 Cr
|81.48Cr
|77.17 Cr
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|40.20Cr
|37.70 Cr
|34.45Cr
|33.1 Cr
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|30.05Cr
|26.98 Cr
|23.64Cr
|22.63 Cr
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|16.09Cr
|15.24 Cr
|14.21Cr
|13.81 Cr
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|13.67Cr
|12.82 Cr
|11.61Cr
|11.10 Cr
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|11.44Cr
|10.84 Cr
|10.09Cr
|9.76 Cr
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|12.75Cr
|11.94 Cr
|10.92Cr
|10.56 Cr
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|7.96Cr
|7.40 Cr
|6.75Cr
|6.44 Cr
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|229.17Cr
|212.97 Cr
|193.15Cr
|184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|26 Cr (52 Cr Gross)
|19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|7 Cr (17 cr Gross)
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|72 Cr (165 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|70 Cr (150 Cr Gross)
|57 Cr (120 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)
|280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr