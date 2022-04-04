RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections – Nears 230 Cr mark

RRR 10 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has another excellent day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 16.20 Cr. Total share of the film now goes past 229Cr. The film has shown just 20% drop from the Ugadi day which is quite good and better than expected. Real test for the film starts from today with ticket prices coming down in both the Telugu States and that should actually help the film to have better occupancies. The film is yet to achieve breakeven in many areas of A.P and it needs a good run of 1 week atleast.

Area 10 Days Collections RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day 8 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 97.01Cr 90.05 Cr 81.48Cr 77.17 Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 40.20Cr 37.70 Cr 34.45Cr 33.1 Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 30.05Cr 26.98 Cr 23.64Cr 22.63 Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 16.09Cr 15.24 Cr 14.21Cr 13.81 Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 13.67Cr 12.82 Cr 11.61Cr 11.10 Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 11.44Cr 10.84 Cr 10.09Cr 9.76 Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 12.75Cr 11.94 Cr 10.92Cr 10.56 Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 7.96Cr 7.40 Cr 6.75Cr 6.44 Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 229.17Cr 212.97 Cr 193.15Cr 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 26 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 72 Cr (165 Cr Gross) 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross) 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr