Dil Raju wins Film Chamber Elections

The prestigious elections of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (Film Production, Distribution, Exhibition and Studio sector) took place yesterday and the fight was between Dil Raju and C Kalyan. Dil Raju’s panel won the election and Dil Raju has been elected as the President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Dil Raju thanked everyone for the support and he announced that he would commence the work immediately.

The fight was so close and C Kalyan lost to Dil Raju by a small margin. Muthyala Ramdas is named as the Vice President of Film Chamber and KL Damodar Prasad is the Secretary. Prasanna Kumar will work as the Treasurer. A record polling took place this year and most of the inactive members of Film Chamber were present for the voting.