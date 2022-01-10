Dil Raju’s big bet for Rowdy Boys

Dil Raju is not only a successful producer but he is also a smart businessman. He is occupied with several big-ticket films and he is now launching his nephew Ashish to Telugu cinema through Rowdy Boys. The film is hitting the screens this Friday and it will clash with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju. Dil Raju is said to have spent Rs 25 crores on the film and the grand visuals in the trailer reveal that Rowdy Boys is made on a big budget.

Though the film was planned on a small budget, the extended days of shoot and reshoots heaped the film’s budget. Dil Raju wasn’t happy with some of the episodes and he asked the team to reshoot them again. Dil Raju also had plans of a solo and comfortable release for the film but the situations are not favorable. So he decided to head for a clash with Bangarraju during this holiday season. He is extremely confident on the content and the trailer generated a positive response from the audience. He also decided not to mount pressure on his distributors and he is releasing the film on his own in all the regions. Dil Raju also recovered half of the budget through the non-theatrical rights and the rest would be a bet for Dil Raju.

Rowdy Boys is directed by Sree Harsha and Ashish, Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score for this youthful entertainer.