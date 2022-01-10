Veteran actor admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Several Tollywood celebrities are tested positive for coronavirus in the recent weeks and they are in recovery mode. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is tested positive for coronavirus and he is now admitted in AIG Hospitals. His health condition is stable and he has mild symptoms for Covid-19 as per his family members. Rajendra Prasad has been shooting for Venkatesh and Varun Tej starter F3 and he got contracted to coronavirus on the sets of the film.

The shoot of F3 is now kept on hold after the coronavirus scare. With the new cases rising all over, the shoots of several films in Tollywood are kept on hold. The releases of several big-ticket films too are postponed. Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a crucial role in F3 which is announced for summer 2022 release. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.