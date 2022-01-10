First Look: Hrithik Roshan as Vedha

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan signed the remake of Tamil classic Vikram Vedha and the film is remade in Hindi with the same name. The shooting portions of Vikram Vedha are completed last year and the film is heading for release this year. The first look of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha is out today and Hrithik sports a new look with a long hair and thick beard. Pushkar-Gayathri who directed the original directed the remake too. Radhika Apte will be seen in the other prominent role in Vikram Vedha.

The makers unveiled the look of Vedha on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. Reliance Entertainment in association with T Series and Friday Filmworks, Y NOT Studios produced Vikram Vedha remake. The film is announced for September 30th 2022 release.