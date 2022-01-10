Three BJP MPs in 15 days to Vizag: What’s cooking?

First it was MP Sujana Chowdary… A couple of days later, it was GVL Narasimha Rao… now it is CM Ramesh. Three of the four Telugu Rajya Sabha MP have toured Vizag in a matter of just 15 days. They stuck to a well-prepared script – praise BJP and slam YSRCP. Why did they visit Vizag and what are their plans for Vizag – this is the hot topic of debate in the political circles these days.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary came to Vizag to take part in Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary. While he paid respects to Vajpayee, the focus was on targeting the YSRCP government. A week ago, it was the turn of the BJP MP from UP Quota, GVL Narasaimha Rao. GVL too praised the BJP and slammed the YSRCP. CM Ramesh recently visited Vizag, where he too stuck to the same script.

Now what are BJP’s plans for Vizag? Is it trying to put up a candidate from Vizag. Is It planning to any one of these three leaders an MP candidate from Vizag? After all, Vizag is known as the migrants’ paradise. Several MPs of Vizag are actually migrants who settled there and became its leaders.

Is Vizag being targeted because YSRCP’s wiliest leader Vijaya Sai Reddy is contesting from there? Does BJP want to defeat Vijayasai Reddy in Vizag? Or is it planning to ask for Vizag if an alliance with the BJP is finalised? There are several questions and time alone will tell the answer.