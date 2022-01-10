Ram Charan coming for Ashok Galla’s Hero

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is making his debut as an actor with Hero. Sriram Aditya is the director and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. The trailer of Hero will be unveiled today by the country’s top director SS Rajamouli at 4 PM. The trailer launch event was canceled due to the demise of Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. A grand pre-release event is planned in Hyderabad and Ram Charan will attend the event as Special Guest to support the team of Hero.

Ashok Galla’s father Jayadev Galla produced Hero and the film is made on a budget of Rs 25 crores. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy’s debut film Rowdy Boys too is releasing during Sankranthi. Allu Arjun will attend a small event today and will release the last song from the album. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju is the only biggie that is hitting the screens for Sankranthi.