Dil Raju’s double blunder for Thank You

Top producer Dil Raju loved the plot narrated by writer BVS Ravi. After spending ample time on the script, Dil Raju handed over the responsibility to Vikram Kumar. The film is titled Thank You and Naga Chaitanya came on board to play the lead role Abhiram. Dil Raju spent lavishly on the film and the trailer is the best example of it. The film carried low buzz and it was released today. Thank You opened on a disastrous note across the Telugu states. Two big mistakes of Dil Raju killed the entire film completely.

Thank You got special paid premieres last night in Andhra Pradesh and the negative talk from the premieres had a huge impact on the today’s morning shows. Some of the towns opened to ten percent occupancy which never happened for any Naga Chaitanya or Dil Raju’s film. When the audience are not in a mood to watch films in theatres, the tickets of Thank You are sold for high prices in Nizam. The openings in Nizam are pathetic and Thank You is one more clear example that the audience will not watch films in theatres for hiked prices.

Two blunders of Dil Raju killed the film completely. Else, Thank You would have opened well for the morning shows and matinees leave about the word of mouth or the reviews. For the first time in the recent years, the distributors of Dil Raju were not in a mood to buy the film. Dil Raju had to take a risk and release the film on his own. Thank You is an example for Tollywood filmmakers about bad promotional plans and hiked ticket prices.