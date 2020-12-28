Director finalized for Daggubati Multistarrer

Veteran producer Daggubati Ramanaidu wanted to see his son Venkatesh and his grandson Rana Daggubati in a film together. Producer Suresh Babu took up the responsibility and staged a hunt for the right script. Though a couple of scripts are finalized, the projects did not materialize. The news about the Daggubati multi-starrer is now back and the project is on its way for finalization.

Producer Suresh Babu himself revealed the news during a recent interview. He said that he was extremely impressed with a script narrated by Shatamanam Bhavathi director Satish Vegesna. The final discussions about the film are currently going on and things would be announced soon. if everything goes well, the project will roll next year once Venkatesh and Rana are done with their current projects. Suresh Productions will produce this prestigious multi-starrer.