AP High Court unhappy with CBI probe into Dr Sudhakar case

It is well known how the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has been expressing its disappointment at the policies of the Jagan Reddy Government. Now, the High Court has also expressed its dissatisfaction at the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Dr. Sudhakar case. The court ordered the CBI to change the investigating officer and appoint an additional director-level officer to investigate the sensational Dr. Sudhakar case in Visakhapatnam.

The High Court asked the CBI to submit its next detailed report on its investigation by March 31. The hearing was postponed for the first week of April. The court issues these orders after it received the report of the CBI on the investigation that was completed so far.

It may be recalled that the harassment, humiliation and arrest of Dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar in the middle of the road created a sensation all over the State. The Dalit organisations and the Opposition had led agitations against the manner in which Dr. Sudhakar was persecuted and eventually admitted to the Government Mental Hospital in Vizag.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI following petitions that the AP police would not do justice. Now, none other than the High Court had expressed dissatisfaction on the CBI inquiry as well.