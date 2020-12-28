Vijay meets Tamil Nadu CM before Master Release

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is the most bankable actor across the circles of Tamil Nadu. He wanted his next film Master to release in theatres at any cost and the makers rejected several digital deals in the recent times. Master is gearing up for release on January 13th in Telugu and Tamil languages in theatres. Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami in his Chennai residence today. Vijay requested the Chief Minister to help with his film’s release.

Vijay wanted the government to grant 100 percent occupancy for theatres across Tamil Nadu which is in a deep financial crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic. The theatres are currently operated with 50 percent occupancy and this would not help the big films to recover their investments. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist in this action entertainer.