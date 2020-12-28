Tragedy strikes AR Rahman’s family

Oscar-winning Indian top composer AR Rahman is busy with several international projects. His family is left in deep shock after Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passed away today due to prolonged illness. AR Rahman is with his family when the tragedy happened. The last rites of Kareema Begum will take place this evening in Chennai. AR Rahman who is named Dileep Kumar converted to Islam at the age of 23 in 1989. He changed his name to Allahrakha Rahman and his mother (Kasthuri) to Kareema Begum. May her soul rest in peace.

