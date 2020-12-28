Pawan fires sarcastic comments at Kodali Nani

After a long time, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan targetted his strong attacks on the ruling YCP leaders. He began a tour of Krishna district today. At a road show held in Gudivada town, the Senani mockingly said that the YCP leaders were having total concentration on running gambling dens but not good administration and good governance. The criticism was apparently aimed at hitting Minister Kodali Nani who represents the Gudivada segment in the AP Assembly.

Pawan expressed concern and strongly objected to the State Government and the ruling party leaders for showing indifference to maintenance of roads. Nobody in the Government was bothering to repair the roads that have become unmotorable. It is high time that the same people who gave 151 out of 175 MLA seats to the YCP should question its regime on the bad maintenance of roads.

Jana Senani commented that the YCP leaders were showing good efficiency in running gambling dens but not in serving the people. On its part, the Jana Sena would continue to agitate till all the farmers get justice and their crop compensation because of damages in heavy rains.

Also, Pawan warned that his party cadres would courageously confront the YCP leaders who were making arrogant threats and adamant remarks against the Jana Sena.